The jewel of Brazilian soccer, Yan Couto, revealed to ESPN that when he left Coritiba, he had everything practically arranged to play with him Barcelona, ​​but Pep Guardiola and he did to change his mind with a phone call.

“First I spoke to Barcelona. The talk was very positive and I really thought I was going to the Camp Nou. But then toit seemed (Pep) and indicated to me how things would be there (in Manchester City)“Explained the footballer.

Moments later he explained what Guardiola said in the call that made him change his mind.

“They wanted to lend me immediately, but I spoke to Guardiola. He said he would do the preseason with the first team and that from there he would depend on me“Added the member of the Brazilian national team Sub 20.

“Guardiola was very attentive and said he was very happy that I had decided on the City’s proposal. It was the best decision for meThe right-back, who is still in Brazil, finished, waiting for the health authorities to allow him to travel to Manchester to begin his adventure in European football in June.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the talk with the team’s strategist, another factor that influenced the player’s decision was that They doubled the offer of the Blaugrana club, offering the defender $ 6.6 million dollars, plus another equal amount in incentives.

