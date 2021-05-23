New York is overcoming the pandemic step by step



A vaccination center in Grand Central encouraged many subway riders to get their dose.

Photo: Don Pollard / Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo / Courtesy

The fight against COVID in New York State continues to show achievements, including the drop of the positivity rate to 0.77%, the lowest since August 29, 2020.

This was announced this Sunday by Governor Andrew Cuomo during his daily update on the pandemic.

“New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts in this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to decline,” said Cuomo, who confirmed that 64% of New Yorkers age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55% have completed their immunization.

“New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, we have relaxed many restrictions that were put in place to protect public health, and we have adopted new guidelines from the CDC,” the governor noted. “But we must continue to get more New Yorkers successfully vaccinated. We need everyone who hasn’t injected yet to make an appointment or just go to a vaccination site today. “

Other figures that show a positive decrease are those of hospitalizations, which this Sunday was 1,335 (the lowest since November 5); there were 315 patients in intensive care units and intubations fell to 194.

Cuomo also announced that 97,778 doses had been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the past 24 hours, and 822,376 doses across the state during the past seven days.

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination. Can those who prefer to schedule an appointment at a mass vaccination site run by the state do so on the eligible Am I app? or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Those wishing to get vaccinated can also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vacines.gov to find appointment information near where they reside.