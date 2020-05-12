New York —

Due to the temporary closure of several meat plants in the United States, concerns about food security and meat shortages have been unleashed in recent days. Know all the details and make the best decisions for your health

The current health crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic It has turned the world upside down and it is that not only has our routine and the world of work been affected, certain industries have suffered serious consequences. Due to constant outbreaks by covid-19 some meat plants in the United States have been in dire need of closing operationsAs a consequence, some concern has been generated in society on food security in available meat and a possible shortage.

It is true that in recent days the topic of meat shortage has been relevant and it has solid foundations. Taking into account the information disclosed by United Food and Commercial Workers Union, the last count confirms that more than 6,500 meat industry workers were in contact with or even became infected with the virus and unfortunately more than 20 workers lost their lives. Many of the facilities of these plants are located in the Midwest, with packing plants in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, regions in which they represent a large part of the cases, that is why many companies made the decision to temporarily close this with him main objective of protecting the health and safety of workers.

The million dollar question …

Is it safe to eat meat during a pandemic?

After reading this introduction we all wonder if it is safe to buy and consume meat on the days of confinementOf course, the opinion of the experts has been overwhelming: “Eliminating animal products in the diet is a completely personal decision, However, the meat safety during the coronavirus pandemic it definitely should not be one of the reasons ”, according to the statements of Byron D. Chaves professor and food safety specialist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The truth is that cuts of meat, hamburgers, ground meat and all derived products they are as safe to eat now as they were before the pandemic. This is for a simple reason Covid-19 It is not a disease that is transmitted through food, which is why there is no reason to consider it as a source of contagion; complementary to this it is key to mention that currently the meat and poultry industry thave strict food manufacturing practices and health standards (applied by USDA), which are intended to protect consumers from exposure to pollutants of any type.

Will the meat shortage force me to stop consuming it?

John Foods the Tyson Foods company president stated that inclusive if plants are forced to shut down for short periods of timeMillions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain. It also ensures that it will be very likely to see new rules regarding meat purchases in local supermarkets, this is because some retailers They are limiting the quantities of meat available to buy. What you need to know is that the USDA has stated that are committed to ensuring that the food supply chain remains stable and robust amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some tips that will surely be useful to you:

It is not advisable to accumulate meat and meat productss in the refrigerator and freezer because they are products that require a lot of energy to cool and can affect the operation of the refrigerator and above all they put basic food safety practices at risk.

Remember to refrigerate and freeze at the correct temperature. In the case of refrigeration you should consider between 4 and 7º C, this inhibits the growth of any pathogen, To freeze, consider a temperature between -15 and -22 ºC.

If after 48 hrs of your purchase you have not consumed meat and poultry, is you must freeze them.

Cooked beef, pork and lamb they should not be more than 5 days in refrigeration, the best thing will be to freeze them.

Defrost correctly, the best thing you can do is spend one night before the meat products to refrigeration.

In conclusion, the specialists agree that there is no reason to become a vegetarian during a pandemichowever a extraordinary recommendation is to increase the consumption of foods of plant origin; they are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fiber.

