NY Keep thinking of new ways to entertain yourself while the pandemic of coronavirus It continues to affect the city, which is not expected to return to normal for a few months. The last idea, a singing contest from the balconies to pay tribute to his unofficial anthem, “New York, New York“

The competition arose after the choir “Peace of heart“Will promote the initiative in mid-April”New York Sings Along“In which I asked New Yorkers to sing the song”New York, New York“Popularized by Sinatra but originally sung by Liza Minelli, from their balconies at 7 in the afternoon, after daily applause dedicated to medical personnel.

The objective, clearly, was lift your spirits of the residents of the Great Apple, considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Led by “Peace of Heart”, who sang the song daily through local radio stations WKCR and WBAI, thousands of New Yorkers have boasted vocal chords to the beat of the triumphal piece.

But after they spent 5 weeks singing “New York, New York” on their balconies, the group organized a competition on Thursday between the three areas of the Big Apple that have been most enthusiastic.

The contest took place among the residents of Morton Street in the neighborhood of West Village, in Manhattan, who sang from the causeway, those on 110th Street in the northwest part of Manhattan, who sang the song leaning out on the balconies, and 66th Street, near the Lincoln Center, also in the northwest part of Manhattan.

“Since its founding in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, the ‘Peace of Heart’ choir has held more than 400 free live music concerts in nursing homes, hospitals and shelters throughout New York City,” Choir Council President John Aerni said in a statement Thursday.

“We believe in the power of music to offer comfort, unite and strengthen the community,” said Aerni.

In total, according to figures from the “Peace of Heart” choir, the “New York, New York” initiative has reached more than 300,000 people through Facebook, and more than 20,000 people have participated in the event since the past. April 16, the first day New Yorkers sang their anthem in unison.

The United States reached the figure of one million 417 thousand 512 cases of COVID-19 and 85 thousand 886 deaths this Thursday, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University, while New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic with 343 thousand 051 infected and 27 thousand 607 deaths.

With information from EFE