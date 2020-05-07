New York —

Coconut sugar is one of the most popular products of various healthy trends. Is it really healthy? Know interesting information about it

Between the eating habits that most concern doctors and nutritionists are the health hazards related to the excessive consumption of added sugars and the high fructose corn syrup, are sweeteners that are normally added in processed products how sweets, sweets, cakes, pastries and all kinds of desserts. That is why in recent years much has been said about other alternatives of natural sugars, which can represent a healthier option. One of the most talked about products is the coconut sugar, also known as coconut palm sugar; its great popularity is because many chefs and bakers they started using it as a good substitute for refined sugar.

On its composition and basic characteristics:

To delve into this variant of sugar it is important understand its composition, a teaspoon coconut sugar contains the following:

15 calories

0 g of total fat

0 mg sodium

4 g carbohydrates

0 g fiber

4 g of sugar

0 g protein

From this information it turns out that a teaspoon of coconut sugar contains 15 grams of calories and 4 grams of sugar, it is the same nutritional contribution which contains a teaspoon of cane sugar or refined white sugar. What happens is that its elaboration process is different, coconut sugar is obtained from coconut palms that grow in tropical and subtropical areas; the sugar it is extracted from the nectar of the flowers of this palm tree after evaporating its humidity to the fire, until it becomes a dense, brown substance that crystallizes and that gives as end result coconut sugar.

One of the great curiosities is that it is un sweetener that has no flavor similar to the unique coconut flavor, rather it stands out for its mild caramel flavor. You can get to compare with brown sugar and it is considered a good ally to elaborate all kinds of baked goods as they are galletas, breads, muffins, biscuits and cakesThis is largely due to the fact that it melts very well when subjected to high temperatures.

Is it healthier than other sugar variants?

The million dollar question is whether or not coconut sugar is a better option for health in comparison with other variants of natural origin, the fundamental thing is to understand that refined sugar and high-fructose corn syrup undergo very intense processing, in which it is normal that they get lost most natural vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants containing sugar. For his part coconut sugar is notable for a less aggressive manufacturing process, which allows its mineral wealth to be preserved in magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron and in vitamins of group B.

Itself is considered a healthier and more natural variant, largely due to its more artisanal and organic processing. Its controlled consumption is a better alternative for people who suffer high blood sugar levels, keeps the nervous system calm, it is good for bone and muscle health and reduces hypertension.

It is also important to mention that for really get the nutritional benefits of its composition, we would have to consume a large amount of coconut sugar; however the key question is: What kind of products do you prefer to consume? Those natural variants that are obtained from a kinder process or artificial sweetenerswhich tend to be of 180 and up to 13,000 times sweeter than normal sugar and due to its high chemical content its consumption not only damages the taste buds, puts health at risk in numerous aspects.

