Some Americans have not obtained the economic stimulus payment from $ 1,200 dollars due to an IRS error.

People who saw in the Get my payment tool that the money would come to their account, they have been left with the frizards made to know that the IRS has confiscated payment.

This is what happened to Sara Aurentz Douglas, according to USA Today. The Oregon mother-of-two and fourth-grade teacher expected $ 3,400 in encouragement, but the IRS took the money as her husband owes $ 15,000 in debt. child support for her other three children.

“I fully understand why the my husband’s portion It would have been taken by their children, but my portion and that of my children just doesn’t seem fair, ”Douglas told the media. “My children should not have to take financial responsibility for my husband’s other children.”

Douglas’s case is one of thousands. The CARES law suspended university or tax debts which usually lead to the garnishment of tax refunds. However, child support obligations were outside the law even though spouses of people with debts qualify at innocent spouse relief allowing them to recover their portion of a tax refund if there is an embargo process underway.

The IRS acknowledged the error and said it works to solve it as soon as possible. The agency said those who claimed innocent spouse relief in 2018 and 2019 should do nothing. Spouses affected by the couple’s lien will receive their share of the stimulus payment.

The IRS error could be generated by outdated software. The agency has not made clear when affected individuals will receive their due payment.

