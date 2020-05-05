New York —

The checks were sent with Trump’s name and signature.

Photo:

Chip Somodevilla / .

The Treasury Department and the IRS assure that they have sent $ 207 billion dollars of economic stimulus to 130 thousand people in less than 30 days. However, there have been many problems that have prevented the money from reaching the taxpayers directly and many of them are still waiting. And you have to pay the May bills.

Haste is never good and this has been demonstrated once again in a moment of emergency that required the most speed to prevent the crisis from hitting families so hard. Many of the failures – indicates The Washington Post – have been techniciansalthough the lack of staff as a consequence the spread of the coronavirus has also played a central role.

On March 27, Congress passed the Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (known in English as the CARES Act) and Donald Trump signed it. Within the $ 2 billion dollars ($ 2 trillions, in English) that was intended to mitigate the economic damage of the crisis, $ 1,200 shipping is collected for taxpayers of legal age and $ 500 for their minor children.

One of the conditions was having declared the 2018 and 2019 taxes, something that excluded people with a social security number (SSN) who have low income and that, therefore, they do not request a return. All were also left out undocumented immigrants that, although they pay taxes, they do not have SSN.

But the IRS found that it did not have the data for some welfare recipients such as railroad retirees or the disabled, among others. Already early April he told those affected that their payments would be sent “in the near future“

The agency announced the April 10th the tool so that those who do not request a tax refund can collect financial aid. This group includes, for example, people with an annual income of less than $ 12,200.

The first payments came to people who had made their statements in 2018 and 2019 and that they had received the refund directly into their accounts. This lack of clarity created anxiety and anger among people who should have the money from the start.

The April 15, IRS sent the payment to tens of thousands of people, mainly to those who had requested the tax refund in 2018 and 2019. This increased the anguish of people who were not on that priority list.

The agency also created the “Get my payment” application so that taxpayers could know the status of their payment and directly fill out or modify their information to receive a direct deposit if they did not want to wait for the check. And there technical problems arose that prevented many people from updating this information through the route that the federal agency itself had created.

Social security beneficiaries, disabled people, survivors, and railroad retirees had to rfill out your bank information before noon on April 22 if you wanted to receive the $ 500 for a dependent under 17 years of age. Something similar happened with veterans and SSI recipients with dependent children, who must deliver the data before May 5.

In the last days of April, IRS announced improvements to the “Get my payment” tool, although many people continued to complain that they could not modify the information or keep track of the money. The agency continued to remind low-income taxpayers to fill in their information. What worries activists and organizations is that these people do not have access to the internet and are also out of payment.

.