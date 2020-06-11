New York, USA.

The mayor of NY, Bill de Blasio, urged this Thursday the Police to obtain “results soon” in the investigation of a new possible brutality case against a black teenager He was arrested during one of the vandalism episodes last week after the anti-racist protests, and announced that they will be disclosed “in the coming days.”

The family of Jahmel Leach, a 16-year-old student from the Bronx whose images with a bruised and bloody face are now covered by local media, have reported that the young man was attacked with an electric shock pistol by the police, arrested for allegedly lighting a fire, and taken to the hospital without being notified.

“I have met with this young man and his family. I am very concerned. I want to ensure that we get the truth, I want to ensure that we follow up based on what the facts say. We will have more to say on the subject in the coming days,” The mayor said during his press conference this Thursday, asked about the case.

“I want to see an investigation done in a matter of days, I am not going to say exactly this day or another, but days. And I hope that the model from now on will focus on speed and transparency. We have a big boost in transparency now that Law 50A has changed. We have to ensure, and we will, that the Police of NY it does this research soon and it brings results soon, “he added.

Last night De Blasio announced via Twitter that the New York Police has opened an investigation into what happened and the person in charge of Education, Richard Carranza, wrote for his part that the teenager has “significant injuries: damaged jaw and cuts, bruises and swelling due to whole body “due to” incident “with officers.

Leach was arrested in the East Fordham Road riots (The Bronx) on June 1 for a fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor, and had to be transferred to a hospital after being “appraised”, but his mother was not notified of the arrest until he arrived at the hospital, which conflicts with recently passed legislation in the state.

Police say they have a recording of a body camera in which the teenager is seen lighting a pile of garbage on the street, first telling the authorities that he did not do so, and then claiming that he was “forced” to do so, after what which received the discharge of the electric pistol by an agent, according to local media ABC7.

According to Leach’s family, the teenager was not involved in vandalism and was just watching, while an agent who was present the night of the incident told his mother, “I’m sorry, he’s so tall that I thought he was an adult. when I went for him. “