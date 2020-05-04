New York —

In times of coronavirus quarantine, many people report problems falling asleep.

Suffer from insomnia In these times of crisis it is increasingly common, which has terrible consequences for our daily life.

Fortunately, not everything is lost because in the book entitled Relax and Win: Championship Performance (1981) they undertook to reveal this technique, being so effective, it is used by the military to To fall asleep even in the worst circumstances.

These are the 5 steps you need to follow:

1. To start, the first thing you should do is sit on the edge of the bed.

It is important that the only light The one that can be turned on during this exercise is the one on your nightstand and your cell phone must be silent just like the TV or any other distractor.

2. Now is the time to relax facial muscles as follows:

You must close your eyes and breathe slowly and deeply. A good way to relax these muscles is imitating a smile, we will stretch them as much as we can and then relax them, thus returning to the initial position, we should feel how their face would have “deflated”

(Photo: Pexels)

3. The next step is relax your shoulders and armsTo do this you have to try to drop them as low as possible, while inhaling and exhaling slowly.

Then you should do the same with your arms, but if for some reason you cannot relax them, try to tighten them again and relax again. You have to work first one arm and then the other.

4. Now relax your leg muscles. To do this, you need to breathe deeply and focus on listening to the sound of the air as you breathe in and out.

As you do this, begin to relax the muscles in our legs in the same way as the arms until we have completely lay down.

5. This step is the most complex because it consists of relax your mind for about 10 seconds visualizing these three mental images:

Lying in a canoe on a calm lake, nothing but blue sky above you.

Curled up in a black velvet hammock in a completely dark room.

Saying “don’t think, don’t think, don’t think” over and over for ten seconds.

According to Bud Winter, author of the book, after this we will be able to fall asleep very easily.

.