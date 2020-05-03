New York —

More than 60 members of Congress support extra aid to Americans.

With jobless claims rising to more than 30 million Americans, more voices join the approval of a second aid package.

The White House economic adviser, Kevin HassettHe said the federal administration is evaluating the potential for another stimulus amid the coronavirus crisis.

While the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, encouraged Congress to approve another stimulus package.

At least 60 members of the House of Representatives have joined the approval of the minimum support of $ 2,000 dollars per month for six months.

Democrat Tim Ryan’s (Ohio) bill also considers an extra $ 500 deposit for each child of an eligible couple up to a maximum of three, which would benefit up to $ 5,500 a month for some families.

A Forbes report notes that, if the support is approved, Congress must ensure that the money gets faster into the pockets of Americans, so that the bills do not accumulate.

The report cites a survey of 1,200 families consulted by ParentsTogether Action, where 51% of respondents said they feel comfortable paying the mortgage or on time.

“Having checks in hand faster will ensure that money is spent on what people need now, rather than delaying payments, which would only increase their debts.”, indicates.

The report also indicates the need to pay attention to student loans, in order to cushion the finances of those who face this problem.

“It is important that savers are not forced to borrow more simply because they have to use the stimulus check on their mortgage instead of their student loans,” says the magazine.

