The official version says that the detainees dug in, caused destruction and were sprayed with pepper spray to contain them.

Sheriff Hodgson, faithful ICE contributor.

A group of immigrants held by the Office for Customs Immigration Control (ICE) in a jail operated by the Bristol County Sheriff, in Massachusettswere sprayed with pepper spray by security guards when checking in Friday night a violent altercation generated by the confusion that exists inside the detention centers due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Both ICE and the sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson They blamed immigrants for causing disturbances because, according to authorities, they opposed having them test for the coronavirus.

However, lawyers and family members say that the detainees were not opposed to the diagnostic test, but to the relocation to an area where they fear they will be more exposed to contagion, in addition to the fact that the prison authorities were trying to make them sign a document to admit that the conditions of the place are good.

“The altercation broke out because the detainees refused to have the coronavirus tested by medical personnel,” insisted Sheriff Hodgson, who is a controversial politician in the style of Joe Arpaio in Arizona, a police chief who has led illegal persecution operations, a faithful ICE collaborator and a staunch supporter of the president Donald trump.

“Our medical team alerted and advised the detainees that for their health and the health of their fellow detainees and our staff they should undergo tests in the medical unit. The detainees refused to comply, became fighters and put their lives and that of many officers at risk due to their reckless actions, “Hodgson said in a written statement.

The altercation occurred in the ICE detention center “C. Carlos Carreiro ”, located in the town of Dartmouth and administered by the Bristol Sheriff’s Office.

Its about ninth case of violence that is reported in prisons for immigrants amid uncertainty and fear of the spread of the coronavirus in these detention centers.

As of May 2, they had been detected 561 cases of coronavirus inside the ICE jails -522 detainees and 39 employees-. Of the nearly 30,000 immigrants held nationwide, 1,073 have been tested for COVID-19, nearly half have tested positive.

The implausible version

According to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, the incident on Friday began after a dozen detainees reported having symptoms of COVID-19.

“Detainees refused to take the COVID-19 test and when notified that they needed to be tested for signs of symptoms, they violently pounced on Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson and correctional officers, locked themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and destroyed the entire unit, “says the official statement.

In addition, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement, the immigrants attacked the guards, the dogs of the K-9 unit and a special response team when they tried to enter the area where they dug in.

The guards used pepper spray to contain the immigrants, who were isolated in cells and could face criminal charges for damage and assault, authorities confirmed.

After the fray in which at least 25 detainees were sprayed with hot gas, three immigrants had to be transported to a hospital where they reportedly were in stable condition.

ICE spokesmen on Saturday repeated the Bristol Sheriff’s official version that the incident had been caused by immigrants who allegedly refused to be diagnosed.

Pepper testimonials

But what the detainees’ lawyers and relatives say is very different from what the authorities said.

A detainee’s sister reports that her brother called her on the phone to say that the guards had sprayed them with pepper spray because they refused to sign documents that said “Everything is fine with the conditions” from jail.

“The officers began to grab us and push us hard and then began to throw the pepper spray,” according to the testimony of the detainee referred by the sister. “The people inside couldn’t breathe and many of us passed out. Our skin began to swell as if we had an allergy. The guards started breaking windows so they could blame us for causing a riot. “

Statements by other family members and lawyers indicate that the detainees did not refuse to undergo the medical test, but were concerned that the authorities would place them in an area where they may be exposed to the coronavirus.

