The man would be the first ICE detainee to die of COVID-19.

The Otay Mesa Detention Center is located in San Diego, border with Mexico.

Photo:

Aurelia Ventura / The Opinion

A immigrant who was detained in the ICE detention center in Otay Mesa, Californiadied on Wednesday of coronavirus.

According to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejía passed away at 2:15 a.m. at the hospital he was sent to a week ago. The Salvadoran would be the first ICE detainee to die of COVID-19.

Escobar lived in the United States since 1980. He was the only member of the family who couldn’t get a green card.

202 detainees have tested positive for coronavirus in Otay Mesa, according to the information. It is the largest outbreak at an ICE center. A federal judge ordered on April 30 the release of detainees at high risk of contagion. Escobar was on the list, but he was already hospitalized.

The immigrant suffered from diabetes and had been amputated one of his feet. Escobar was arrested in January when he was riding in his car with a friend, who was the driver since the Salvadoran could not do it due to his operation.

Escobar had DUI arrests on his record, and an accusation for possession of illegal substance in 2012, a charge that was later dropped.

The man had a bond hearing on April 15, but Judge Lee O’Connor would not let him out as he needed more information on a charge from domestic violence which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. A judge had dismissed the process against Escobar.

