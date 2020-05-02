New York —

Times Square looks unrecognizable without pedestrians

Stacy Coco, a nurse who traveled to NYC for the first time in her life to work in pandemic-overwhelmed hospitals, had the worst experience when she was mugged in Times Square..

Coco and her friend and colleague Kimberly Allen they had just left their 12-hour night shift at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and an hour-long ride on the Metro on Sunday morning as they walked through the central, now-desolate tourist area.

They had both flown a few days earlier from Florida for an eight-week contract with the city and they were accommodated at the Millennium Hotel.

On Sunday, around 8:30 a.m., Coco stopped to take a photo in front of the set of the TV show “Good Morning America” at 1500 Broadway but out of nowhere a thief pushed her away and ran away on her cell phone.

“I don’t even know where it came from,” recalled Coco, who feared she would lose. “Photos and voice messages of my mother” who died a few months ago “and that is all I have of her.”

Her friend wanted to chase the thief, but she was afraid of being shot, Coco told the New York Post.

They both went to the nearest police station after track iPhone, but They ran into a rude police officer, apparently reluctant to help.

“We can’t put them in the back seat (of the patrol) and go get that phone, there’s a pandemic,” Coco recalled the police officer telling him.

However, that was exactly what a Captain did when he heard the story and ordered two NYPD officers to drive the nurses around the city for more than two hours to find the thief.

“Every time we got close to him, he moved,” Coco said in frustration. But “These two policemen gave us a lot of their time,” she recalled gratefully.

Unfortunately they never found the thief. “I cried for two days and got a new phone,” said.

“This is not Florida,” Coco concluded in a bittersweet joke.

