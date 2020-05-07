New York —

Luciana Lira teaches classes at a Connecticut elementary school and has become one of the great “heroines” of this pandemic

The mother had to have a cesarean section at 8 months gestation after testing positive.

Photo:

Tracey Shaw / Pexels

During these weeks we have heard great stories where people, ordinary people, have become true heroes and heroines in this coronavirus pandemic, doing good without looking at whom.

Luciana Lira, an elementary school teacher at Hart Magnet Elementary School in Connecticut, made a great gesture to the family of one of her students when taking care of his newborn brother for weeks, after the family tested positive for Covid- 19.

In an interview for NBC, Luciana narrated that everything started several weeks ago, when the mother of her Junior student, named Zully, called her on the phone, desperate, because she was in the hospital, about to give birth, 8 months pregnant, and quite worried because she had a lot of trouble breathing.

The doctors they had to perform an emergency caesarean section since the mother tested positive for coronavirus and this could affect the development of the pregnancy, so they decided to end it and with great luck, a baby came into this world named Neysel, which only weigh 2 kilos 500 grams.

Luciana was very aware of this family of immigrants, serving as their translator with the doctors. He was also in charge of buying some baby items. Neysel started gaining weight and pediatricians They discharged him and it was there that the teacher realized something they had not thought about: if Zully had coronavirus, the other members of the family could also have it.

“I thought that the father slept with the mother, so surely he would be infected with coronavirus too,” says the teacher. Marvin, the father, worried, said: “I am desperate, I do not want to kill my baby. If I’m infected, he probably won’t survive. ”

Before this, Marvin and Lira had only had a couple of phone conversations about Junior’s academic subjects and although they hardly knew each other, the teacher suggested that she keep the baby until the family had the test results.

Both Marvin and Junior tested positive for the coronavirus. The mother, Zully, was in critical condition, connected to a fan, but little by little it evolved and on April 25 she was discharged, but she continued to test positive on the covid-19 exams.

The teacher continues to take care of the baby

A month has passed since Neysel’s birth and Luciana continues to take care of the baby; At the same time, she continues her teaching job, teaching online, and she also has to care for her 11-year-old son.

Many coworkers and members of her educational community learned of the good work she has done, for which the support and help towards her has not stopped, to which she is extremely grateful, since they are all protecting the baby’s life.

According to Lira, Marvin and Junior are waiting for the result of new tests to see if they are finally negative. The mother, Zully, will be tested on May 8. If all goes well, the baby will finally be able to meet his mother and family.

.