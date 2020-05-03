New York —

This mineral has the energy potential that works as a shield against negativity.

Black tourmaline.

Photo:

Sue Rickhuss / Pixabay

Black tourmaline is a powerful ally if you want protection against the negative energies that cause imbalance in your life. This precious crystal comes in various presentations like bracelets, necklaces, jewelry or in the natural state. Whatever it is, it works as a protective shield.

Tourmaline is a type of mineral that can have different colors, including brown, yellow, red, blue, pink or green. However, black is attributed to the special characteristics of protection against bad vibes.

This stone is believed to be capable of creating an ideal environment to make good things happen. Its magnetic field cleanses and purifies the surrounding area and helps create positive environments and attracts good luck.

Protection against negative energies

This mineral has an energy potential that works as a shield against negative energies and can transform them into positive energy helping the spiritual growth and healing of people, animals and plants, according to the site Turmalina.info. It is recommended to wear it in its natural state, that is, raw and unpolished, or in bracelets and necklaces.

Another utility of this crystal is the ability to neutralize negative feelings such as depression, hatred, jealousy, envy, anxiety, anguish, and despair. Black tourmaline is also famous for acting as a protector of the mind and helps to strengthen the spirit and keeps away what may affect it.

How to perform an energy cleaning

Black tourmaline is a natural energy cleaner for spaces and people. When we visit highly charged spaces such as hospitals or correctional facilities, it recycles dense energies and protects us. Furthermore, it is a defense against our own feelings.

Cleaning with this stone is very simple, just take it with you and it will be more effective when it comes into contact with our skin. Also, we can pass it around the whole body and leave it in the place that needs the most cleaning.

It may interest you:

How to avoid an emotional crisis with prehnite, the spiritual stone

The power of quartz, according to its type and color

How to use the power of crystals to enhance your career

.