New York —

5 years ago Kristy Shen and Bryce Leung retired from their computer engineering jobs to travel the world

The couple has traveled to more than 40 countries comparing the cost of living to live in Toronto, Canada.

Photo:

Mail Maeder / Pexels

We have all had in mind the idea of ​​being millionaires and never going back to work, traveling the whole world enjoying a pension. Kristy Shen and Bryce Leung did so and retired at age 31 and 32 respectively.

Kristy comes from a Chinese family who moved to Canada when she was 8 years old. She says that most of the decisions he has made in life are thanks to the help of mathematics.

As a teenager, she decided to study computer science after discovering the cost of college careers and which of them would have the best salaries. That decision-making has continued into adulthood when she decided to have an early retirement at the age of 31.

Related: Retirement before 40: Stop spending your money on these 7 things if you want to retire early.

In 2012 Bryce told his wife Kristy that their savings could reach a million Canadian dollars, so they could retire when they were 30 years old.

However, Kristy told the British newspaper The Guardian that the calculation was wrong, but after doing an analysis the mathematics showed that the objective was a reality.

Kristy and Bryce are young exponents of the FIRE movement, Financial Independence Retire Early, which encourages people to save aggressively in order to retire early.

The couple created the Millennial Revolution blog and published the book Quit Like a Millionaire that was published in 2019 to teach other young people to continue their saving method and reach their goal.

In their blog they say that the first step was to save on a deposit to buy a house, but they found a problem. The more they saved the more the house prices went up.

Finally in 2010, after 7 years of savings, they managed to raise about $ 355,000 dollars.

Then they started using the 4% savings rule. They calculated their basic expenses throughout the year, about $ 25,000 dollars and multiplied them by 38 to reach one million, the amount they need to retire.

For nine years they managed to save four fifths of that money and added $ 140,000 to them, which they obtained using low-risk investments.

They also had to stop eating outside their home, used only public transportation and car-sharing services, and lived in the suburbs to save on rent.

The couple realized that he was spending about $ 280 on beer, almost the amount the rent for a college dorm cost per month.

This Swedish palace ain’t no joke! The grounds are enormous and even if you don’t go inside, you’ll be impressed with the garden. Anyone been to the Drottningholm palace in Stockholm? What did you think? #FinancialIndependence #NomadicLife pic.twitter.com/e6yJPuJgcH – FIREcracker (@FIRECracker_Rev) December 20, 2019

Related: Why are millennials saving more money than other generations?

Travel the world

The couple has traveled through more than 40 countries, in some of them they have spent a stay of more than 3 months like Thailand.

In the city of Chiang Mai, Thailand, they lived for two months renting an apartment for $ 650 a month.

The couple forgot to use the alarm clock since they became financially independent. “Today we wake up with sunlight, so we can wake up whenever we want,” they told Business Insider.

Living as nomads with two backpacks allows them to work anywhere in the world with their laptops. “All the work we do in our retirement are projects that we are passionate about, we choose to do them because they are interesting rather than choosing them for money,” said Shen.

They decided to spend time in Chiang Mai because they can give themselves a life of luxury by living on about $ 1,000 a month per person. The city can be explored on foot and there is no need to own or rent a car.

Their passion for writing keeps them busy, they spend time with their friends, exercising and meditating. Their most profitable investments have been investment funds that have allowed them to generate more money than when they retired.

For the past four years the couple has been living around the world on $ 30,900 a year, less than $ 10,000 of what it cost them to live in Toronto. “Once you do that, you control your retirement finances like a chess game where you always win.”

-You will also be interested in:

.