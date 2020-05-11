New York —

Floyd Mayweather already put a price on his return to the ring. After he “warmed up” himself, indicating that he would possibly put on his gloves again, He has already clarified what his main condition is and seems unattainable.

The expugilist mentioned that if he returns it will be to win $ 600 million dollars! And he justified his decision.

“I am retired. I’m done with boxing, but if I go to the gym it’s because it doesn’t hurt to keep fit. Now what I do is train others and have fun, ”he recounted in an interview with Fight Hype.

“I say it again: ‘I am not going to fight boxers. With none. I enjoy being retired. ’ But if I see the opportunity to entertain, have fun and win 600 million, why not? If I have to return, it will be to face someone who has a country behind. It would have to be worth it, I wouldn’t come back to wear myself out against young fightersHe added.

Finally, the expugilist reinforced his point by giving as an example to other sports heroes who did not leave in time: “I don’t want to end up like my uncle or like many other boxers who don’t know when to quit. You have to be smart and do as McGregor and like me. The I couldn’t beat myself, but he fought to be the MMA fighter who has earned the most money. I would do it again because it is entertainment and it is business ”, he concluded.

As for the rumors that grew in recent days about a possible confrontation against Adrien Broner, it was blunt: “I’m not going to fight him, it’s just rumors”he sentenced.

