New York —

Sleeping is the most sacred activity for some signs while for others, just a waste of time

Are you one of the people who spends all Sunday lying in their bed or those who wake up with the first rays of the sun? This behavior could be determined by the stars since, according to the astrologyThere are signs that you are more likely to be sleepy than others.

Although sleeping is a necessary activity for all human beings (it is through sleep that we recharge our energies and assimilate everything we experience in the day), there are those who do not conceive the idea of ​​spending a lot of time lying in bed, while for others it is their favorite hobby.

Find out where your sign is in the ranking of the sleepyheads of the Zodiac.

1. Pisces

The dreamy sign by nature tops this count as it is a great lover of the pleasant activity of sleeping. And it is for Pisces it is the best method of forgetting reality and evading responsibilities while diving into a fantastic world. Also, they are people who tend to absorb a lot of energy that ends up exhausting them and naturally they need to recover.

2. Virgo

By being very meticulous, Virgos meet their rigorous sleeping hours. The problem for them is that, being people who worry too much, they often have insomnia; Despite everything, they always wake up early. If they do not meet their sleep cycle, they will search for any place and time of day to make up for the rest hours they did not have during the night.

3. Leo

Take every opportunity to rest your eyes and dream a little. Being very active, they make the most of every minute they are awake, but when their energy runs out, they will look for the comfort of their bed to wrap themselves in their sheets and recharge the batteries. Remember not to wake him up while sleeping because if he is interrupted he will be in a bad mood.

4. Taurus

Taurus are very sensitive to their environment so they have a fairly light sleep. If they are at home they will take advantage of every minute to be in bed and get some sleep. The advantage of them is that they can do it because they are very organized and able to schedule their sleep.

5. Libra

In a matter of sleep it is very extreme. There are times when you can sleep excessively and days when you don’t sleep at all. Regularly, their scales are more inclined towards sleep because their vision of happiness is a very comfortable and soft bed. To find the balance of sleep and awake hours, they must pay more attention to their schedule.

6. Cancer

They’re not usually as sleepy as they keep busy, but they tend to run out easily so you need to regain those energies. Dreams are of vital importance for this sign since it is common for them to have premonitory dreams. It is a sign that does not like to take naps because if it is done during the day it is able to be followed until dawn the next day.

7. Gemini

Geminis is not one of those who sleep the most, but it is one of those that requires the most hours of rest. Hyperactivity is a characteristic trait in them and during the day they remain very active so they must recover all the wear and tear of the day, making small naps necessary.

8. Sagittarius

They are always in constant movement and he prefers to give importance to the quality of the sleep that to the quantity. Thus, while he is asleep it is almost impossible to wake him up.

9. Capricorn

He is so committed to his responsibilities that he downplays the sacred activity of sleeping; It is one of the classics that think that sleeping is a waste of time because, as they say, “time is money”. In addition, it is common for them to suffer insomnia because they allow themselves to be dominated by anguish.

10. scorpion

The dream of this sign will depend directly on your emotional state: if you are in a good mood or a positive streak with a few hours of sleep you will have enough and wake up fresh. On the contrary, if you are in a bad mood and in a negative state, your sleep hours tend to be prolonged.

11. Aquarius

They do not usually sleep much despite the fact that dreams are a source of inspiration for them; the brightest ideas are generated in sleep. They tend to wake up easily and it doesn’t make sense for them to lie in bed more than they should.

12. Aries

The Aries are at the bottom of this ranking because they only sleep when absolutely necessary. They are overflowing with energy and may not run out of batteries during the day; a few hours lying down will be more than enough.

.