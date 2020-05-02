New York —

The OBD system It is regulated by law and is mandatory on all vehicles.

On Board Diagnostics OBD is an on-board diagnostic system for vehicles. Currently the OBD-2 standards are used in the United States, EOBD in Europe and JOBD in Japan that provide complete monitoring and control of the vehicle’s engine and other devices. Heavy vehicles have a different standard, regulated by SAE, known as J1939.

How does the car’s OBD connector help and where do we find it?

The system OBD transmits the data it receives from the different sensors incorporated in the engine and other systems of your vehicle to the control center, when it is connected by cable to an external unit to the car

Vehicles with OBD They have an outside connector somewhere, usually in the fuse area, under the steering wheel, or in the passenger door. You can find out this location by consulting the user manual of your car. Although depending on the vehicle you can change places

The OBD system assigns each fault a 5-digit code. They all start with the letter Y and then each of the digits provides specific information.

Q: Engine and Transmission electronics.

B: body

C: chassis

U: undefined

Second digit expresses the organization responsible for defining the digit.

0: SAE code common to all brands

1: the vehicle manufacturer

Third digit specifies a specific function of the car.

0: complete electronic system

1 and 2: air and fuel control

3: ignition system

4: auxiliary emission control

5: speed and idle control

6: ECU and inputs and outputs

7: transmission

Fourth and fifth digit, they are specifically related to vehicle failure.

