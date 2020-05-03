New York —

Millions of people received the $ 1,200 stimulus payment that the government approved due to the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.

Among the containers are people who they don’t have a bank account. That should not be inconvenient to cash the check since it is a bank document the same as the others.

People can use check cashing businesses to get their money. Chains like Walmart they usually have this service. The only thing to keep in mind is that money will be charged for the transaction. In some businesses the maximum charge for a check over $ 1,000 is $ 8.

The recommendation is to ask for the check cashing rate in business. Several companies have reduced the charge to 1%. There are others, such as those in the Kroger supermarkets, that are doing it at no cost.

As to online check cashing, PayPal offers the service and at this time there are no additional charges.

Some of the check cashing businesses offer to transfer the money to debit cards if the customer does not want to have the cash in their hands. Cards are delivered on-site and received at most establishments.

