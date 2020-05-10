New York —

The signs have hidden traits in their personality that reveal which activities are usually most dangerous

The signs and the relationship with crimes.

Every zodiac sign has a dark side that comes to light when he feels in danger and has the need to defend himself but beyond a reaction, there are traits that are submerged in his personality and reveal in which areas are they usually more dangerous.

A few years ago, the FBI carried out a study that compared the profiles of the most dangerous personalities, based on thousands of cases of criminals who are in prison and related them to his zodiac sign.

This is how the darkest horoscope ranking which shows us how dangerous the signs are and what crimes are preferred by each of them.

1. Cancer

It is the sign that accumulated the largest number of crimes, especially crimes of passion and serial murder. A large number of psychopaths and mentally unstable people are concentrated in this sign.

2. Taurus

They are dangerous when they work alone and are related to money laundering or ‘money laundering’, an activity that ensures that the assets obtained by illegal actions circulate without problems in the financial system.

3. Sagittarius

They are very active and skilled at defrauding, but not on a large scale. Pickpockets and tycoons are concentrated here, seeking to steal without major problems.

4. Aries

Their main characteristic is that they are good for committing crimes under contract; that is, gangsters and members of criminal organizations.

5. Capricorn

They focus on large robberies and group crimes. They are usually very organized and very dangerous.

6. Virgo

They never stain their hands with blood. They engage in theft of white glove or hacking.

7. Libra

Corruption is the common denominator. They are the ones who do favors in exchange for something and are motivated by capital flight.

8. Pisces

They are very creative in developing crimes like drug trafficking.

9. scorpion

It is one of the signs that commit less crimes but when they do, they are usually sadistic, they like blood and brutality.

10. Leo

They are the ones who are proud of the illegal activity they commit. They do not intervene in minor crimes, they are criminals of recognition.

11. Aquarius

They are usually the best in the art of manipulation and deception. They tend to be liars, scammers, and hackers.

12. Gemini

It is not so common to see a Gemini involved in illegal activities, if anything, a minor robbery or a small scam.

