VENEZUELA – Dozens of inmates died today during the riot and attempted mass flight in the Los Llanos penitentiary center in Guanare, capital of the western state of Portuguesa. This is the first massacre in a Venezuelan prison during the coronacrisis.

Military sources confirmed to Chavista media that 41 prisoners were killed during the alleged escape attempt and nine were wounded, although local media raise the figure to fifty and more than 50 wounded. The relatives, protected with masks, have been waiting for hours outside the compound to find out the identity of the victims.

The official account describes that the prisoners stabbed the director of the jail in the head and in the back and then tried to flee. The military’s actions led to the massacre, during which only one sergeant was wounded by law enforcement. “The inmates broke the perimeter security bars and tried to reach the street, sending forward unarmed and unprotected inmates, who fell while trying to escape from the prison,” confusingly describes the information note from the Bolivarian National Guard.

“The murder of several deprived of liberty has allegedly been registered,” revealed Humberto Prado, director of the NGO A Window for Freedom and human rights commissioner of the presidency in charge. Parliament has launched an investigation “in order to establish the truth and confirm the death toll,” said Prado.

The wounded were transferred to the Doctor Miguel Oraá hospital in Guanare, whose emergencies are collapsed due to the number of wounded and the severity of their injuries. Even before the massacre, this medical center lacked medical supplies and its facilities showed advanced deterioration.

“The situation in the Guanare hospital after the situation in the prison (prison) shows the collapse of the health system,” deputy Larissa González denounced. The images that were leaked through social networks confirm the harshness of the violent events.

“Another massacre executed by the tyranny, now in a Guanare prison. The main person responsible for the overcrowding, the murder of inmates and the mafias entrenched in detention centers is Iris Varela, a criminal who led to the destruction of the country’s institutions, ”shot the rebel prosecutor Luisa Ortega from her exile in Bogotá.

Varela, Minister of Popular Power for the Penitentiary Service, is a well-known radical ally of Nicolás Maduro, who has been in charge of prisons for almost a decade. Like all prisons in the country, Los Llanos suffers from extreme overcrowding: 2,500 prisoners for facilities built for 750. “Prisoners had raised their voices due to the lack of medical care and food,” added Prado.

In 2018, 68 prisoners died from burns or gunshots during the repression inside the Valencia police station, two hours from Caracas. A year later, some thirty inmates died in Acarigua, a city near Guanare, also in the area of ​​the Venezuelan plains.

(By: Daniel Lozano / La Nación)

