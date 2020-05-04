New York —

In this week the stars tell the 12 signs that life holds for them in love and business

Aries

3/21 to 4/20

Love: Hectic and entertaining emotional life. After a thousand disagreements, he manages to express what he feels and stops feeling lonely. Eroticism.

Money: A couple of inconveniences tire him more than expected. Do not be distressed, you will come out unscathed. The problems will be solved.

Key of the week: Be discreet, nobody likes to feel exposed.

Taurus

4/21 to 5/21

Love: With family power in your hands and the tender support of an unconditional couple. Peace in his intimate world, despite the general disorder.

Money: Your contradictions make you dizzy, but thanks to the surprise factor you will get an excellent slice of new businesses.

Key of the week: Your partner is independent, you have the right to disagree.

Gemini

5/22 to 6/21

Love: Pressures that exhaust. He cannot cope with the demands of his partner. In a few days calm returns, seek refuge in the family.

Money: If a business has matured enough, don’t let it slip away. Good deal with an interested partner, buyer or employer.

Key of the week: Avoid the stress of doing everything at the last minute.

Cancer

6/22 to 7/23

Love: Connected with your loved ones thanks to favorable Mercury. Yielding will be power. With the family you will negotiate better than with your partner.

Money: It will be easy for you to get on with your tasks, especially as you get closer to the weekend.

Key of the weeka: Respecting your vocation is important. Do what you feel.

Leo

7/24 to 8/23

Love: Good cheer and love, although powerful enemies block the way in worldly subjects. No half measures, assert the passion.

Money: If something does not convince you from the start, go with lead foot. Better to fall behind in a business than lose.

Key of the week: Take the bull by the antlers and do not be overwhelmed.

Virgo

8/24 to 9/23

Love: Talkative and affectionate, especially with the little ones. You will acknowledge with total humility and detachment that your partner does not belong to you.

Money: Maybe the expenses will accumulate, but you are right not to give up, because soon the reward will come.

Key of the week: If you are concerned about work, change frequency at home.

Pound

9/24 to 10/23

Love: If your partner demands passion, let yourself be carried away and fall in love. Accept the jealousy, insecurity and emotional blocks of those who love you so much.

Money: The pocketbook governs your moods this week. Soon, with a rebound in his finances, he will be revived.

Key of the week: The perfect is impossible. Settle for the best.

Scorpion

10/24 to 11/22

Love: Do everything in your power to get close to the people you hold in your heart. Security and good company.

Money: Do not let yourself be won by indolence and critical situations will be reversed. Time to take a first step.

Key of the week: Never encourage unsubstantiated allegations.

Sagittarius

11/23 to 12/22

Love: Privileged moment to consolidate the family or make home improvements. Encourage everyone with your loving words and humor.

Money: Negotiate with people who show good intentions and share your experience with them. Turn favorable to changes.

Key of the week: Follow a course of conduct; Capricorn will never regret it.

Capricorn

12/23 to 1/20

Love: Not afraid to change course, even if you’re halfway there. Your partner and family applaud you. Domestic reorganization stage.

Money: After the fall you have to rebuild again. Focus on improving your business relationship, the rest comes alone.

Key of the week: Check if it is firm ground before going for a walk.

Aquarium

1/21 to 2/19

Love: Very good encounters at the intellectual level although at the skin level it seems -for now- that there is no chemistry. The passion will return with force.

Money: Your advantage lies in that panoramic vision you have of reality. Earnings that arrive at the right time.

Key of the week: Be generous to whoever appreciates your commitment.

Pisces

2/20 to 3/20

Love: A little melancholic, although it will still keep a smile on your lips. Avoid becoming negative, the cause will disappear soon.

Money: Maximum performance of your resources, no matter how few. It will do things well, without reaching the limit.

Key of the week: Sometimes it is better to reject an unrealistic offer.

By: Kirón

