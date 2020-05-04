New York —

CAPRICORN

YOUR PLANETS THIS MONTH. With Mercury in four and with the Moon in Pisces, a poorly defined vibration will give you lessons about the world of “no edge”. If you open yourself, you will perceive the reality of the subtle with delicacy and power. Otherwise, the “overflow” will make you lose the details, the papers and even the most guaranteed.

WHERE TO TAKE ACTION. From the 21st, a job shift will take you out of the comfortable. Within the field of what you do, a path opens up that points to the social, the group, the collective.

LOVE AND SEX. With your love, a circuit of a deep and serene understanding that includes solo moments, fun and play. Knowing how to love yourself without running over yourself is knowing how to love yourself well.

THE CHALLENGE. Having the courage to be free.

THE OPPORTUNITY. Exploit communication.

YOUR ALLY. Virgo illuminates your individuality.

