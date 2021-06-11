New York honors its son Stan Lee, famous creator of Marvel superheroes with a street

Stan Lee, iconic comic book writer that helped create what for many are the best Marvel superheroes and villains, you already have a street with your name on The bronx, the county where he grew up in NYC.

Councilor Fernando Cabrera held the street renaming event yesterday in University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street to honor Lee’s roots.

Known for being among the authors of superheroes such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, X-Men and others“It grew up in my district,” Cabrera said when his proposal to change the street name was approved.

“It was in creative genius who co-created iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, X-Men, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Black panther and more. Mr. Lee’s incredible talent brought joy and entertainment to countless children and adults and he deserves to be permanently commemorated in his hometown, The Bronx, “added the councilman.

Actually, Lee (Stanley Martin Lieber) was born in Manhattan in 1922, and as a child his Jewish family moved to The Bronx (1720 University Avenue). He died near his 96th birthday, in Los Angeles in 2018.

Considered the greatest writer in Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee was widely called the “architect of contemporary comics “. “He revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the wardrobe and action younger readers craved, while insisting on sophisticated storylines, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction and even philosophy ”, NBC News summed up.

“Millions responded to the unlikely mix of realistic fantasy, and many of his characters, including Spider-Man, Hulk, and X-Men, became stars of blockbuster movies. He won the National Medal of Arts in 2008, among innumerable other recognitions and awards ”.

In the past week, another street in the Bronx was renamed in honor of the “Queen of Salsa”, icon of the Latin music and immigrants: at the corner of Reservoir Avenue and West 195th Street, Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood, adjacent to High School “Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music ”.