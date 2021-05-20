New York history: Corey Kluber pitches Yankees’ first no-hitter game of this century



Kluber struck out nine opponents in his quest.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Corey Kluber bathed in glory. One of the aces of the New York Yankees achieved the sixth no-hit no-run of the season in MLB and immediately entered the history of the New York club: it was the Yankees’ first no hitter this century. They spent 21 years of waiting to achieve such a feat again. The experienced pitcher handcuffed the Texas Rangers (2-0) with a true pitching jewel that verged on perfection.

This was the moment that will be immortalized in Yankee glory: Kluber retired Willie Calhoun with a grounder to shortstop. Gleyber Torres had no problem catching it and throwing first baseman Luke Voit to complete the out.

TWO STRAIGHT DAYS WITH A NO-HITTER 🔥 Corey Kluber makes it six no-hitters in MLB this season after there had only been six over the last two seasons combined. pic.twitter.com/pUDBbAVRDe – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

The last time a Yankees pitcher achieved such a milestone was in 1999, when David Cone pitched a perfect game.

🚨 COREY KLUBER NO-HITTER 🚨 The @Yankees first no-hitter since David Cone’s perfect game in 1999‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/jobeRetFIV – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 20, 2021

The once-American League Cy Young really touched perfection: just gave a ticket -in the third inning- which deprived him of achieving an even greater feat. Kluber threw 101 pitches, 71 in the strike zone, and posted his fourth win of the season (4-2, 2.86 ERA).

It was the 11th no-hitter in the history of the New York Yankees in the regular season..