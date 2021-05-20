New York history: Corey Kluber pitches Yankees’ first no-hitter game of this century

Kluber struck out nine opponents in his quest.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Corey Kluber bathed in glory. One of the aces of the New York Yankees achieved the sixth no-hit no-run of the season in MLB and immediately entered the history of the New York club: it was the Yankees’ first no hitter this century. They spent 21 years of waiting to achieve such a feat again. The experienced pitcher handcuffed the Texas Rangers (2-0) with a true pitching jewel that verged on perfection.

This was the moment that will be immortalized in Yankee glory: Kluber retired Willie Calhoun with a grounder to shortstop. Gleyber Torres had no problem catching it and throwing first baseman Luke Voit to complete the out.

The last time a Yankees pitcher achieved such a milestone was in 1999, when David Cone pitched a perfect game.

The once-American League Cy Young really touched perfection: just gave a ticket -in the third inning- which deprived him of achieving an even greater feat. Kluber threw 101 pitches, 71 in the strike zone, and posted his fourth win of the season (4-2, 2.86 ERA).

It was the 11th no-hitter in the history of the New York Yankees in the regular season..