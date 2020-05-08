New York —

Racial disparities in income and wealth are expected to worsen across the country.

Hispanic men are the most affected, with 22 percent saying they were fired during the pandemic.

Hispanics in the United States are almost twice as likely as whites to have lost their jobs amid layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos survey, which mentions that COVID-19 is causing a disproportionate number of victims in some racial and ethnic groups.

The survey indicates that 20% of Hispanic adults and 16% of blacks reported having been fired since the coronavirus outbreak began in the United States compared to 11% of whites and 12% of workers of other races. .

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) It is the black and Hispanic population that is being most affected by COVID-19 deaths.

For the seven weeks since the coronavirus crisis broke out and temporary or permanent businesses began to close, some 33.5 million jobs have been lost across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists predict the outlook will be even more dire when the Labor Department releases the first job report covering a month of closings this Friday.

The unemployment rate is expected to be 16 percent and a record job loss of more than 20 million, according to Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Institute for Economic Policy in the Washington Post.

Age and education are other factors influencing layoffs, the survey found, finding that younger workers, blue-collar workers, and those without a college degree are more likely to have lost their jobs.

Of these, Hispanic men are the most affected, as 22 percent said they were fired. Among Hispanic women the number drops to 18%.

The same survey indicates that more than 8,000 adults have applied for unemployment insurance since March 1 and only 28 percent of all those fired say they have received benefits.

Among those who did not receive insurance benefits, 40 percent said they were unable to complete the application because the phone lines were not busy or the website did not work.

Black and Hispanic workers are the most affected by the economic crisis due to being overrepresented in the entertainment, services, tourism and construction industries, where Latino men represent more than a quarter of workers.

Racial disparities in income and wealth could worsen as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

During 2010 and 2013 after the recession, the survey found that family wealth declined by 30 percent, but black and Hispanic families experienced an additional 20 percent decline at the time wealth stabilized to white families, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

