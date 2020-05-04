New York —

The sports venue receives the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix every year

The Government of Mexico will set up a hospital for patients of the COVID-19 at Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack of the Mexican capital, reported this Sunday the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoe Robledo.

The hospital will have 218 beds, of which 16 will be intensive care to receive COVID-19 patients, Robledo explained in a supervision visit to the construction, which started a week ago.

Robledo explained that this will be an expansion hospital that will allow more beds for patients with mild symptoms but who require hospitalization.

We supervise the construction of what will be the Expansion Hospital at the Hermanos Rdz Autodrome. Eight hospitalization modules were installed for 192 beds, plus 26 intensive care beds. Dr. Olvera, head of Medical Infrastructure of @Tu_IMSS tells us how we are doing. pic.twitter.com/Zpg4OPGnc3 – Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) May 3, 2020

Mexico City currently has 17 hospitals that have been converted to treat the COVID-19 “And today more than ever we need to grow and anyone who needs a bed can have it,” said the director of the IMSS.

Dr. Lucila Olvera, head of IMSS Medical Infrastructure, confirmed that the construction of this hospital is 15% complete in less than a week that began, and that it would be ready to receive patients from May 13.

The pavilions of the racetrack, which are used by fans during the Mexican Grand Prix of Formula One which runs in late October each year, the lines to supply oxygen are already installed.

The highway expansion hospital will be the second to be enabled in the Mexican capital after the one that was enabled in the Banamex Convention Center since April 15 and which has a capacity of 854 beds.

Hospital occupancy in Mexico City is found in about 61% of the total number of beds available for treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus, according to data from health authorities.

