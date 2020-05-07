New York —

New Internet Course for US Children Studying Spanish to Begin Thursday

MADRID – “Hola, amigos” is the online Spanish course designed for children and adolescents from the United States who present tomorrow, Thursday, Cervantes Institute and Edinumen USA and with whom you want rstrengthen the learning of Spanish in this country, where it is already the most widely studied foreign language at all levels of education, from preschool to higher education.

As reported by the Instituto Cervantes, experts from this institution and from the publishing house Edinumen USA will explain the contents and didactic approaches of this digital course, designed for American students, with an online information session through the platform Zoom.

“Hello friends!” It is the Instituto Cervantes’ greatest commitment to the virtual teaching of Spanish for children and young people. Located in the Virtual Classroom of Spanish (AVE Global), it offers hundreds of interactive activities that motivate the student to learn Spanish in an entertaining and effective way.

The online course, developed by the Cervantes Institute and the Alberta Department of Education (Canada), has been implemented in public and private schools around the world, mainly in Canada and Australia.

The course that is now launched in the United States has two levels (Hello, Friends! 1 and Hello, Friends! 2) and maintains the project learning approach. It contains a total of 370 activities of 26 different types, as well as 120 minutes of videos, which are divided between the animations of “The Adventure” and a new section by youtuber “Ana” titled “Spanish is super”.

As explained by the Instituto Cervantes, the launch of the digital course acquires especially relevant given the growing interest in learning Spanish in the United States, where it is the most studied foreign language at all levels.

In primary and secondary education, Spanish is the most demanded language: the number of students enrolled in Spanish courses is three times that of students enrolled in courses in other languages.

Of the nearly 11 million students who enrolled in foreign languages, 7.3 million chose Spanish, well ahead of students in French (1.2 million), German (330,000), or Mandarin (227,000), according to data from the American Councils for International. Education.

The growth margin for Spanish is still very wide, since only a fifth of the students in these educational stages enroll in a foreign language.

Also in higher education the difference remains: the number of students enrolled in Spanish courses (712,000, according to the latest available data) exceeds the total number of students in other modern languages ​​(705,000).

Today the United States occupies the fifth place by number of Spanish speakers (about 57.5 million), behind Mexico, Colombia, Spain and Argentina.

However, it is anticipated that in the year 2060 it will be the second Spanish-speaking country in the world, preceded only by Mexico.

In 40 years, almost one in three Americans will be Hispanic.

In addition, Spanish is the second most used language in North American companies worldwide such as Wikipedia, Facebook, Twitter or Linkedin.

