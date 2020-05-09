New York —

This Friday Real Madrid continued testing coronavirus to their players and taking into account that they will return to training after 56 days of confinement, they are also given tests similar to those carried out before the preseason, which include blood tests, electrocardiograms and various studies in general.

After these tests it was that they noticed that an element of the insole had a fracture. This is Luka Jovic, who was injured while at home during confinement.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jovic by the Real Madrid Medical Services an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot has been diagnosed. Pending evolution ”, revealed the club through a statement.

The striker was the only player on the team who had been confined outside Madrid, as he had permission from the club to remain in Serbia, from where he returned on May 4 to undergo tests that started on Wednesday.

Although the club has not revealed how long Jovic will be out due to injury, As it is a fracture in the foot, it is predicted that you will not be able to train for several weeks.

The rest of the team will return to their training sessions in Valdebebas next Monday under strict sanitary measures.

