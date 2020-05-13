New York —

The centennial woman also experienced the flu of 1918.

At 113 years old, María Branyas, the oldest person in Spain has overcome the coronavirus. Branyas, who was born in San Francisco (California) and spent his childhood in New Orleans (Louisiana), lives in Olot (Catalonia), in a nursing home where two people have died.

The last time his family was able to visit Branyas at the residence was the day he turned 113, on March 4. Since then all contact has been maintained by telephone. “Now that she is well, she is wonderful, she wants to speak, to explain, to reflect, it is her again,” explains the daughter who runs her Twitter account.

It was precisely in a tweet where “the Catalan grandmother”, as her family calls her on the social network, He thanked the samples of affection that he has received and denounced “how the older people of the country are treated”. Brayans took advantage of his message to “send forces to all the grandmothers and grandfathers who are still fighting.”

Branyas was born in 1907 in San Francisco and, therefore, also lived (at about 11 years old) the 1918 flu. After living in New Orleans and various Catalan towns, the woman moved about two decades ago to the residence in which she would be accompanied by a friend and her husband’s cousin.

The centennial has seen her parents, siblings, friends and even one of her children die. Now she has two daughters, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who are hoping to hug her when it all happens.

