New York —

The footballer stated that José Luis Higuera did not have a good deal with the players

The Mexican defender Oswaldo Alanís, who currently militates in the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, spoke about what coexistence with José Luis Higuera when they met in Chivas, and it was forceful: the former manager of the Flock’s treatment with the footballers and other people was not good.

In interview for the program At the Court Level, from Televisa Guadalajara, explained what happened when he was a footballer for the Atletico team.

“Yes, I think José Luis greatly destabilized the players, the coaching staff; even at times it seemed and we felt that he liked to have both parties in conflict, No ?, both technical staff with managers, and players with technical staff. Yes they were complicated moments where humane treatment, mainly, was something that was not well managed and that if it is something ugly, it is something difficult; it doesn’t like it and it doesn’t add up, ”said Alanís.

Personally, his situation was tense when he tried to play in European football, because Higuera did not like the idea that Alanís wanted to leave the Flock.

“With me there were several stages and internal details that passed. I did not like how his reaction was, his treatment, his treatment after that (when he was looking to go to European football), who did not speak to you about some situation that had happened from some confrontation what could have done or could have existed between the two. In my case, with the issue of renewal and when was that situation of being able to go to Europe and all that, si was a deal that I did not like, which unfortunately happened in a way, and Jorge (Vergara) entered and resolved it; and then with José Luis, fine. In the end we no longer had the deal as such, because I tell you; a person who later does not talk to you as much and greets you, but until then, ”said the Mexican defender, who did leave for Europe and later returned to Chivas.

‘I think @ JLHB33 destabilized @Chivas; he liked to create conflict. His treatment was not pleasant at all ’: Osvaldo Alanis at @aniveldecancha_ @TelevisaGDL pic.twitter.com/q40xlU7opo – Victor ‘El Niño’ (@victor_deportes) May 4, 2020

Without going into details, Alanís revealed that the same thing happened between Higuera and other soccer players on the team.

“There were several cases, several colleagues passed situations in which it was not as ethical and as human as possible that we believe that action could have been taken ”, he concluded.

.