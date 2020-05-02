New York —

The IRS website had an update this week, the tool may already allow you to track your stimulus check

One of the most shared tips is to write in capital letters to track the stimulus check.

At the time that a large majority of Americans are receiving stimulus payments for coronavirus, the Get My Payment tool from the Internal rents service The IRS is offering a sign of hope for those who follow the state of the checks and for those who have not yet done so.

However, the IRS site is leaving many people concerned about not receiving a payment to this day.

Faced with the saturation of the IRS service, citizens have shared some tips and tricks for the site to function properly in the face of the flaws it has presented.

Jessica Roy, reporter for the L.A. newspaper Times, noted on Twitter that after trying to face the failures of the digital tool, he said that he entered his address in capital letters and thus managed to find the status of his payment.

At his advice, the thread that other users built on the Twitter account, shared their techniques to make the website work and to track their check.

Sorry to be all “I heard this one weird trick from a friend and it really works” BUT, after weeks of not being able to see our status on the IRS website, we tried typing our address in ALL CAPS and it worked and we were able to finally enter our bank account info. – Jessica Roy 🦅 (@jessica_roy) April 25, 2020

Together with Roy, users of the social network said they discovered that entering the address in capital letters was the key to entering and being able to enter their bank account information so that the stimulus funds are deposited electronically instead of waiting for a check by mail.

Other social networks such as Reditt also have a large number of “threads” where users offer advice such as: “write your information as it appears on your last tax return”, use a different Internet browser, write only “Main ”If you live on“ Main Street ”among other notices.

Since the opening of the IRS “Get My Payment” tool, citizens reported errors accessing it or received on-screen messages that the “status is not available” or that the IRS records of taxpayers did not match the information they entered.

Despite the fact that this week the agency reported that it made “significant improvements” to the site, according to the agency, many users have commented on social networks that they have been able to obtain a correct operation of the tool by writing their data in capital letters or without them.

