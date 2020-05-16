15 minutes. The state of New York, the most affected in the United States with the coronavirus, authorized that as of June 1, some tracks for horse racing and the international automobile Watkins Glen reopen. This as part of its slow journey towards its economic reopening, although for now it will have to be without fansGovernor Andrew Cuomo reported Saturday.

“We can have economic activity without having a crowd, that’s great, we can do that in this state. But there are no crowds, there are no fans,” he said during his daily appearance.

As we phase reopening we are looking for all opportunities to reopen economic activity without crowds. For example, horse racing tracks across the state can open June 1 without fans. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 16, 2020

He also reported that will allow outpatient and elective surgeries in Suffolk counties, on Long Island, in the southeast of the state that extends to the city, as well as in Westchester, to the north.

Slight rebound in deaths

“If you need a medical procedure, you must get it. Hospitals are safe places to go,” Cuomo said. In addition, it reported a slight spike in deaths, with 157 occurring on Friday, compared to 132 on Thursday.

There were also 157 deaths from the coronavirus in the state on Wednesday. The number of total deaths remained below 200 in the past week.

In the lines of hospitalizations and intubations, the curve also continued to drop, as did the new cases, with 400, compared to 437 the previous day “although it is still high,” said the governor, adding that “the numbers have been stubborn” and that “We don’t want to go back to the hell we went through.”

The New York coronavirus deaths were close to 800 per day at its highest peak.

“As we reopen in phases, we are looking for all opportunities to reopen economic activity without crowds” to avoid going back on infections and deaths, said Cuomo, who allowed the reopening of five regions in the north of the state on Friday that comply with the criteria required, including the beaches starting next weekend.

Response to the pandemic

However, the rest of the state, including the city where most cases are concentrated, will have to wait until May 28, after extending its New York Pause plan on Thursday, a response to the pandemic that includes confinement and the closing of non-essential businesses among other measures.

Cuomo reiterated during his appearance that what happens “will depend on what we do. It is a unique situation not only for the Government but for society.”

“We do not want a peak to arise (in incidence) and that will depend on how people act, their behavior, the masks, the hand sanitizer,” he warned and indicated that apparently the new infections, which are occurring in people which were kept in quarantine, were spread by people from the same household who entered the home.

Urgent need

“I have had conversations with the experts” on the subject and they have said “tell me how people act and I will tell you what will happen.”

Cuomo reiterated New York’s urgent need for federal funds to fill a deficit in the state budget and asked the Senate to give the green light to the new financial rescue project.

The House of Representatives approved the bill known as the Heroes Law on Friday and passed it to the Upper House for consideration.

Cuomo recalled that the state funds schools, hospitals, Police, Fire and local governments.

“We need financing. Let’s leave politics aside, “he said, insisting that” we are not Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans. “

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 345,813 confirmed cases and 27,841 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.