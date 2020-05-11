At least 38 minors in New York City suffer from the new severe inflammatory syndrome related to the coronavirus COVID-19, said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday.

This disease is challenging. We keeping learning more about it every day. This week we discussed a rare pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome that started to emerge. We are taking new steps to protect kids from it. – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 10, 2020

For his part, the Governor of the State of NY, Andrew Cuomosaid this morning that authorities are investigating 85 potential cases more of the strange childhood syndrome, which has been released this week in the United States.

Cuomo reported that so far three minors have died in the entity due to the rare disease, which until now is called pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

The commissioner of State health, Howard Zucker, detailed that of the deceased children, two were of primary school age and one was an adolescent, as well as that they lived in three different counties and none had pre-existing medical conditions.

The syndrome resembles toxic shock or Kawasaki disease. Children with it have a high fever, a rash, severe abdominal pain, a fast heartbeat, and changes in skin color.

The condition is related to the COVID-19 because the majority of minors affected by the syndrome also tested positive for the first disease.

On the other hand, the doctor Oxiris Barbot, commissioner of Health from the city of NY, said at the mayor’s conference that he alerted hospitals to the syndrome since May 1, when he learned of reports of the disease in United Kingdom.

Barbot He added that “this is still evolving” and asked the federal government to help with the increase in tests for coronavirus in the Big Apple, in order to identify more children at risk.

According to The New York Times, cases of the mysterious pediatric condition have also been reported in states like Louisiana, Mississippi, and California. Likewise, at least 50 cases are known in European countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

