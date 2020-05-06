New York —

Now wearing a mask, promoting Trump and trying to impart optimism about the economic recovery

Neither the coronavirus nor the shortage of tourists it has caused have been able to stop Robert Burck, the famous “Naked Cowboy” which has become an icon of Times Square with his routine of playing guitar dressed only in boots, hat and shorts, in exchange for tips.

“I never missed a day and I feel very lucky to have my routine and my rituals, ”the street artist told ..

“My message is: go out every day, do everything you can to keep your passions and their instincts and the things they want to achieve, “said Burck, Ohio native and Queens (NYC) resident.

These days the cowboy is covering himself “a little more”, putting a face mask with the image of the American flag to match the many decals of “Trump 2020” stuck on his guitar.

Burck said that at least these days you don’t have to compete for attention at a hauntingly empty crossroads in the world in New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US.

“Basically, with so few people, I can capture the attention of each one of them. (There are) less people, but (I can) approach each person and encourage them, ”he said.

As unemployment increases in New York and across the country, Burck remains optimistic about a recovery. “These tough times actually build character for the next booming economy and everything else, “he said.

The 48-year-old artist has been on the Times Square circuit for the past decade, even during extreme cold and snow storms.

Naked Cowboy still strumming amid coronavirus: ‘I’ve never missed a day’ https://t.co/FjwvZODYsW pic.twitter.com/DKbhuON6dD – New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2020

.