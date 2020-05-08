New York —

Authorities indicate that in Washington state they are battling these invasive insects capable of defoliating forests

Moths eat away at trees and bushes.

As if “Killer hornets” were not enough, in Washington they also fight against “Gypsy moths” that threaten to affect plantations.

Earlier this week, experts claimed to have spotted these species in the state, although the first sightings in North America are known to have been in 1860 with the help of French amateur entomologist Étienne Léopold Trouvelot.

Given that they are not new species in the nation, it is unknown why the level of alarm, precisely now.

The CNN network count indicates that demarcation governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency statement fearing they could cause “imminent infestation damage” to plant pests in Snohomish County.

“This imminent infestation damage seriously endangers the agricultural and horticultural industries in Washington state, and seriously threatens the well-being of the economy and the quality of life for state residents,” the official said in his statement. proclamation.

The federal Department of Agriculture also alerted to Asian gypsy moths and European Asian hybrids.

“Large infestations can completely defoliate trees,” says a statement from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Defoliation can severely weaken trees and shrubs, making them more susceptible to disease. Repetitive defoliation can lead to the death of long sections of forests, orchids and gardens, “says the entity.

The Department also explained that females can lay thousands of eggs that become caterpillars and kill more than 500 different types of trees and shrubs; in addition to traveling long distances.

