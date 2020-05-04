New York —

This is the second attack against police officers in just a few hours apart in Mexico

The municipal police commander of the municipality of Apatzingán, Michoacán, Saúl Chávez Rico, and his wife were allegedly shot at by members of the drug trafficking.

According to local media, the command was attacked while transporting himself in a black Volkswagen Tiguan van accompanied by his wife, identified as Gabriela T., both 31 years old.

A van that was confused with that of a plaza chief was ambushed when he was traveling in Apatzingan at the height of the 22 de Octubre neighborhood, the gunmen apparently expected a criminal leader who was summoned to Acahuato, even more data is unknown. pic.twitter.com/9I0HXqFzke – Citizen Intelligence Unit (@ UnidadDeInteli1) May 2, 2020

The attack was registered on Avenida Constituyentes, at the exit to the town of Acahuato.

At least 50 hammer caps were located at the site.

The commander and his wife were transferred seriously wounded to receive medical attention at a private clinic.

It is the second attack against a police command in Mexico, this with just a couple of days of difference. hitmen armed shot the patrol in which the operational director and police commander of the municipality of Silao, of the state of Guanajuato, Julio Gómez Castillo, who managed to survive the attack, this in the area that the huachicolero José Antonio Yépezalias the Marro leader of the Cartel of Santa Rosa de Lima (CSRL) and the drug dealer Nemesio Oseguera Cervantesalias the Mencho leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

In that case, the ruthless aggression was registered in the vicinity of the Bajío de Bonillas community, when the command left his home for the municipal police facilities where he works

A command attacked a police chief in #Silao, #Guanajuato, the officer is in serious health. # ThusDawn with @LeonardoCurzio | https://t.co/sxuOme5wym | @ maraduron10 pic.twitter.com/xEyrl1XIfn – DNA40 (@ DNA40) May 1, 2020

The double cabin van in which the police command was traveling received at least 23 shots in the windshield alone, as seen in images that were broadcast on social networks and Mexican media. Despite this, Gómez Castillo hardly received two hits in one hand because the command and his escorts repelled the attack, so the aggressors fled without leaving a trace.

