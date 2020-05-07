New York —

The school receives 369 pre-school, primary, secondary and high school students from Jocotenango free of charge

A Guatemalan educational project, with its own methodology and inspired by social justice, supports 74 families every day in their humble homes with humanitarian aid and school monitoring, so that they can overcome the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

There are 369 students who study and develop in the Los Patojos Association, founded in 2006 but born as a school in 2015 from the hand of the Guatemalan educator Juan Pablo Romero Fuentes, nominated in 2014 for the CNN television network’s Heroes Award.

Los Patojos, as they are popularly called in Guatemala to children and adolescents, it emerged in the garage of the house of the parents of Juan Pablo Romero, who had given up classes he taught at an institute where they tried to impose religion on him.

Due to this, Romero decided to continue with the course personally and within weeks he added dozens of children and young people who came to learn and have a different space.

The dialogue with children and the food he offered them from his own pocket was a breeding ground for his project, which now has donations essentially coming from Canada and which seeks to protect its community, create identity and give an alternative life to the students, even in times of coronavirus.

Viviana helps her 10-year-old son Ismael with the task that his teacher sent by WhatsApp, at home in Jocotenango. @AsocLosPatojos provides education and dignity to boys and girls in their community. They continue to accompany their educational process and provide food aid to families. #efefotos pic.twitter.com/IP5tbWo2cK – Biba (@estebanbiba) May 6, 2020

DISTANCE PATOJOS

The Los Patojos project is located in the town of Jocotenango, about 40 kilometers away from the Guatemalan capital and adjacent to the colonial city of Antigua Guatemala, one of the main tourist spots on the map of the Central American country.

The pandemic stopped everything. It was a hard blow for the project’s educational director, Sergio Sul, 31, who misses the face-to-face Kaqchikel language classes he gave elementary school students with dance dynamics, music and a lot of ingenuity.

The school receives 369 students from pre-primary (preschool), primary, basic (secondary) and high school in and around Jocotenango, mostly students from low-income families and in contexts of violence.

Keeping up with school in the conditions established by the pandemic is another challenge, especially when students now try to take classes at a distance, even when many parents do not have internet service or have very limited resources.

This is the case of Vilma García, 41, mother of two children and neighbor of Jocotenango. Sitting on plastic benches next to the bed of their humble home, Vilma’s children work on a wooden table the tasks that their teacher sends in a chat group so as not to lose the thread.

While Vilma asks 8-year-old Yahir Carlitos about some tasks, Bryan records them with his mobile to send the certificate to the teacher via WhatsApp.

Street vendor of chewing gum and sweets in front of the National Hospital of Antigua, a few meters from her house, Vilma has not been able to go out to work since mid-March, when the Government imposed restrictions on the population to prevent the spread of contagion in the country, that until the last update on Tuesday has added 763 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

“What affects me the most is that the children cannot go to school right now, because they are going to study, they help them do their homework, they give them lunch and dinner. Now we have located ourselves in the house and we can do nothing more than ask God and give many thanks to the people of Los Patojos, ”says Vilma.

FOOD PACKAGES

Los Patojos, in addition to following up on alternative education, with academic freedom and often based on children’s interests, has also carried more than 90 boxes of food (flour, cereal, eggs, sugar, beans, rice, and more). ) and masks, toilet paper and soap to the 74 families that make up their student community.

On the side of a mountain that shows Jocotenango, in the Vista Hermosa village, lives Sorica Barrientos, another woman who was left without a job because of the virus as she was unable to go to wash clothes or clean houses in quarantine.

Sorica lives with her two children, her husband and her pet Lassie, a German shepherd who does not stop barking before the visit of Los Patojos this week, specifically when Mynor Alquijay, one of the alumni and who now integrates the team of community servers of the project, gave the family a “decent package” of food and cleaning supplies.

SIMILAR CASES

Mariana García has had a hard time getting ahead, because for a couple of years her husband has not had a regular income. She is 19 years old, a housewife and admits that it is very difficult for her to keep up with her children’s tasks. He does not understand them. He asks for support from his brothers and thus manages to follow the thread of some exercises.

Her children, Estefanía and Levi, aged 11 and five, “miss their routine, going to school. They were dedicated to dancing with the teacher, to learning ”, describes Mariana.

A few kilometers away, at the foundation school, with the absence of children due to the coronavirus, the teacher Sergio Sul regrets the situation. “That the children are not here means a lot of sadness”, he insists, because “we know that there are those who are witnesses to beatings, victims of abuse. This is their safe space and this has caused us concern and powerlessness. “

Meanwhile, “pathogenesis”, as Juan Pablo Romero has defined the methodology and the movement he leads, evolves every day. It is a constant struggle, a daily odyssey in order that “children have their happiest day today and tomorrow too,” concludes the teacher, especially in a country where half of infants suffer from malnutrition.

