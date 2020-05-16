New York State, the world epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic with 27,641 deaths, will coordinate with the states of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware to reopen their beaches at the same time on May 22, while the number of deaths due to the pandemic it has been reduced to 132 during Thursday compared to 157 on Wednesday.

During his daily appearance, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, detailed this Friday that hospitalizations have decreased again, although in recent days there has been a slight rise in infections, which on May 10 reached their highest number. It drops -400 infections- but that in the last three days have experienced an increase to reach 431 today.

“We are almost at the same point as when we started, the figures are similar to those of March 20,” said Cuomo, who stated that the new cases were occurring in the homes due to the complexity of correctly isolating oneself in a house, which it is in his opinion the “most difficult place to control the infection”.

Retail businesses and the construction sector in New York State today resumed activity suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, after Cuomo issued a decree to gradually resume economic activity with preventive measures.

In New York City, however, Cuomo extended the quarantine until May 28 as it does not meet the state’s criteria for resuming activity, The New York Times reported today.

According to the decree issued last night by Cuomo, five regions of the state that do not meet key requirements such as the decrease in daily cases, the increase in testing, availability of hospital beds and the ability to track cases, will remain confined at least until the end. of month.

The remaining regions, which include the New York City suburbs and the Buffalo area, may reopen “as soon as they meet the benchmarks.”

The Cuomo administration divided the state into 10 regions of which five that meet the requirements were authorized to resume activity.

The retail stores opened their doors but only for withdrawal by the premises or shipments.

Construction workers, meanwhile, will resume their tasks from Monday and will have to incorporate new habits into their work, such as social distance and the use of mouth covers and hand washing.

Nearly 1.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus in the United States, of whom 85,974 have died, 27,641 of them in New York State.

The state of Florida, meanwhile, that this Friday added almost 1,000 new cases to reach 44,138 confirmed and 1,917 deaths from the disease, will expand starting next Monday the first of the three phases of reopening, with gyms and more capacity in commerce, Governor Ron DeSantis announced today.

With 21.48 million inhabitants and an economy based mainly on tourism, a sector paralyzed by the disease, Florida added 928 new cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

The governor’s announcement targets 65 of the 67 counties, excluding Miami-Dade and Broward, the two most affected by the pandemic.

At a press conference today at the Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital Clinic in Jacksonville, about 550 kilometers north of Miami, DeSantis said gyms and fitness centers can resume operations on Monday as long as the guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These guidelines require maintaining a safe distance between people of six feet or 1.82 meters.

The United States reached 1,442,924 confirmed cases and 87,493 deaths on Friday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance includes 26,396 infections, 1,680 deaths in the last 24 hours.

.