New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he understands why some people are protesting isolation in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but that restrictions need to be lifted in a way that prevents further outbreaks.

He spoke after protesters demanded in several US state capitals an end to home confinement orders, which experts say are essential to slow the spread of the virus, but which have stopped the economy.

“No protests are needed to convince anyone in this country that we have to go back to work, we have to activate the economy and we have to leave our homes,” said Cuomo at a daily briefing.

Cuomo, who emerged as a nationally prominent voice during the pandemic, called for additional federal unhealthiness for hospital staff, police and other professionals on the front lines and renewed the call for more federal funding to do more tests for the virus.

The governor also said that 20 hospitals in his state that are using hydroxychloroquine antimalarial medicine to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, would send their results on the drug to federal regulatory agencies later on Monday.

He said the total number of hospitalizations for patients with Covid-19 decreased from 16,213 the previous day to 16,103 and that another 478 people died in the last 24 hours, the lowest death rate since April 1.

According to him, the data increased the indications that New York, the epicenter of the epidemic in the country, passed the worst stage of the crisis and continues to move towards a stabilization of its health system.

“The numbers would suggest that we are seeing a decrease,” he said.

