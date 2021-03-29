New York Governor Launches Blockchain-Based Vaccination Pass for Residents

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state government has released a blockchain-powered vaccination password.

The electronic passport, called Excelsior Pass ”, is distributed through a voluntary platform that verifies the negative results of COVID-19 of the vaccines using a QR scan code. The pass, according to the governor, is intended to verify the prevalence of the pandemic in New York. It will also help the process of reopening public places in the city.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

A press release from the governor’s office revealed that people can save their pass to their smartphones or print it out.

Responding positively to COVID-19

Time Union Center and Madison Square Garden have indicated interest in implementing the pass. Other locations are also showing interest in enrolling in the program as it expands. The project is carried out in collaboration with IBM, as the company is providing technological and technical support.

IBM’s managing director of public and federal markets, Steve LaFleche, commented on the project. He said IBM is proud to be involved in a project that can help communities “respond positively to COVID-19.”

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Testnet concluded in March

The plan for the blockchain-based vaccination passport was revealed by Cuomo on March 2, after the system was successfully tested during an NBA game.

The vaccination passport was built with IBM’s Digital Health Pass technology, which is powered by blockchain technology. According to the announcement, it will allow the verification of a user’s test results, as well as their vaccination history, without revealing any non-user personal information.

Governor Cuomo also emphasized the importance of using technology to find new methods of caring for people while allowing them to enjoy their social life during this pandemic.

He stated that as important health metrics continue to decline and more people are being vaccinated, the Excelsior Pass will provide the foundation for the next step.