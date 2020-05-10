New York Governor Extends Coronavirus Restrictions to June 7. The governor Andrew Cuomo It would uphold the directives to stay home and use masks in public areas to reduce coronavirus infections in New York until June 7.

However, as of May 15, there are areas of the state that will be able to resume social activities, but obeying certain conditions, such as the decrease in hospitalizations and deaths, and a vacancy rate of 30 percent in the ICU area and regular hospital beds.

Although Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order on the extension of the guidelines, the Governor’s secretary, Melissa DeRosaHe said it will be May 15 when the current order of restrictions ends and new guidelines will be released.

“At that time, new guidelines will be issued for regions based on the metrics outlined by Governor Cuomo earlier this week,” he said.

According to The Associated Press and The New York Times, “pause” restrictions do extend until June 7.

In fact, the Governor’s executive order marks that date in its third paragraph.

“I, Andrew Cuomo … continue with the suspensions and modifications of the law, and any directive, not replaced by a subsequent directive … for thirty days until June 7, 2020,” the document said.

That means that the ban on non-essential meetings continues, as the number of deaths from the state’s coronavirus exceeded 26,000, while the cases total 343,409 with a low recovery rate, since there are 260,072 people officially infected, according to University reports. Johns Hopkins.

Given the confusion generated between the order and the Governor’s secretary, the restrictions could be specified by Cuomo.