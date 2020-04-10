Until now “projections basically turned out to be wrong,” Cuomo said wryly.

Times Sq, theatrical heart of the world, is empty

Photo:

Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Broadway announced its plan to reopen the great theaters in New York starting June 7, which would revive the city’s cultural, dining and tourism scene.

But hours later, during his briefing on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo rejected the idea that these “nonessential” companies would be operational by that date.

That first Sunday in June, the 74th Tony Awards Gala, considered the Oscars of the theater, but the nominations and the entire subsequent process have remained suspended without date, The committee announced a few weeks ago in a statement.

“I wouldn’t use what Broadway thinks of as a barometer of anything unless they’re in the public health business and have better models,” Cuomo said wryly yesterday, adding that so far the “projections basically turned out to be wrong, truth?”.

The president of the Broadway League (TBL), Charlotte St. Martin, said that the planned reopening of the theaters, which was originally planned for this Monday of April 13, was again postponed almost two more months, to June 7, following the guidance previously issued by Cuomo and the guidelines of the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York Post reported.

Broadway, one of the most symbolic and job-generating industries direct and indirect in NYC as a magnet for tourism and gastronomy, it has been paralyzed since March 12, in a situation never seen in the history of the city.

In accordance with guidelines from the @CDCgov and under the continued direction of @NYGovCuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will extend the current suspension of all performances through June 7, 2020. More Info: https://t.co/qpp3pPdHlP – The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) April 8, 2020

