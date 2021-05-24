New York Governor condemns violent attacks on Jews

A series of violent attacks against visibly Jewish people in New York City has prompted the New York Governor to issue a statement condemning the attacks.

“I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on conspicuously Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate violent and anti-Semitic gang harassment and intimidation,” Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

“People of all religions, origins and ethnicities must be able to walk the streets safely and free from harassment and violence,” he added.

Several videos of attacked Jews appeared on social media after pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups held protest duels in the city.

At least one Jewish man was taken to the hospital after what police called a “gang assault.” His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Twenty-six were reportedly arrested in the violence, according to ABC News. The violence occurred when militants from Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire in their 11-day conflict.

“Justice is needed and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in investigating these attacks,” Cuomo wrote.

Will a new law work in the United States against hate crimes?

The new law seeks to accelerate the response to hate crimes and provide resources to law enforcement agencies to improve reporting of these types of crimes.

Attacks captured on video

Anti-Semitic attacks have increased across the country in recent days.

In Los Angeles, police are investigating an anti-Semitic attack on diners at a restaurant that was caught on video.

Several synagogues have been vandalized, including in Tucson, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Chicago.

Anti-Semitism has also risen in line with the Anti-Defamation League reporting 17,000 tweets mentioning “Hitler was right” posted between May 7 and May 14.

“As violence between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, we are witnessing a dangerous and drastic rise in Jewish hatred right here at home,” said ADL Executive Director Jonathan Greenblatt.

“We are tracking acts of harassment, vandalism and violence, as well as a torrent of abuse online. It is happening all over the world, from London to Los Angeles, from France to Florida, in big cities like New York and in small towns, and on all social media platforms, ”he added.