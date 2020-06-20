© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 photo, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference for the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin,)

ALBANY, New York, USA (AP) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ended a series of more than 100 daily press conferences that have become a television appointment for many across the country, declaring Friday that the state « has done everything possible ”to control the virus.

Cuomo appeared alone behind his desk, in contrast to his daily routine of presenting slides with bar charts of hospitalizations by COVID-19 and then answering reporters’ questions. But his message was the same as that of recent days: New Yorkers, at the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, worked together to fight the virus and must now remain vigilant to prevent a second wave.

« If we were able to accomplish together what we did here, this impossible task of rejecting this fatal virus, there is nothing we cannot do, » Cuomo said. « And we will be better. We will be stronger from what we have been through. »

As cases in New York skyrocketed, press conferences, usually from the state Capitol, were covered daily by television networks, especially CNN, the employer of the governor’s younger brother, Chris Cuomo.

On Friday, Cuomo said an average of 25 people were dying daily from coronavirus this week. The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 was 1,284, compared to more than 18,000 during the peak of the outbreak.

The governor has repeatedly said that there was no time to play politics during the crisis, although his press briefings highlighted his often fickle relationships with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the president. Donald Trump.