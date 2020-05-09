New York —

The Duo web version will enable an option that allows more people to be integrated into a call to view them in mosaic mode

The video call application Google Duo reported that it has added new features to improve the experience between users, something they are looking to compete against Zoom.

The Google app is one of the most popular today for making calls and now offers the possibility of making increasingly larger videoconferences, but, above all, It has the peculiarity that they can see us while we wait for them to take a call.

While Google Duo has already been updating to position itself above other competitors, the video calling app has now surprised with new features that are more like Zoom.

According to Google, lThe web version of Duo will enable an option that allows more people to be integrated into a call to view them in mosaic mode. At the moment, the mobile application only allows virtual meetings with up to 12 participants.

In addition to the new option, Google Duo for web will implement links to invite anyone to the call as long as you have a Google profile.

In turn, Google announced that there will be a new mode for families, through which handwriting will be integrated so that users can make doodles, effects or masks and sand they include augmented reality filters, just like Snapchat or Instagram.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, there will be a special effect to commemorate the date; the function will be available for Android and iOS.

Group video calls on the web will be available in the coming weeks as a preview for Chrome, while the Family mode and the effects for Mother’s Day can now be used in the mobile versions of Google Duo.

It may interest you:

Google added 3D and augmented reality experiences to searches

Meet, Google’s video conferencing service is now free

Google will give free access to its video game platform Stadia Pro

.