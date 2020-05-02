New York —

The sensual Cuban shows us what the gym looks like that helps her maintain her enviable figure without having to leave the house

The Cuban star Niurka Marcos, 52 years old and mother of Emilio, Romina and Kiko, is passionate about sharing with her followers various details of her private life, including the beautiful and old house that she has in Mexico City.

Through various videos and photographs, the actress and her children have allowed us to get to know some corners of her home in the Mexican capital.

Kitchen

The kitchen of the house has all the style of the also dancer, being comprised of antique furniture and colonial style, just as she likes. Its cupboard is light brown.

It also has a table with space for six diners.

Dinning room

The dining room is furnished with a square marble table, seating 12 pearl-tone chairs.

On one side of the table are various pieces of furniture with various decorative items.

Main bedroom

The former Adventurer’s bedroom consists of a large bed with an olive-tone headboard, as well as a large closet where she keeps the outfits for her presentations and her day-to-day outfits.

Emilio’s bedroom

The room of Emilio it has a balcony with spectacular views of the garden and a hammock in which the also son of Juan Osorio enjoy lying down.

Your room is completed by a double bed with a beige and black headboard, a single chair with the United Kingdom flag, various furniture, as well as various musical instruments.

Gym

As a good athlete, Niurka has her own gym at the top of her house, where she has her exercise equipment, as well as some stuffed animals.

Garden

The house has a large garden equipped with various furniture, just like the table installed in the center with space for four chairs.

