Protests over the death of George Floyd in Washington Square, New York – Scott Heins / .

The message, printed on a sheet of paper taped with a piece of blue tape, covers what appears to be the star panini for this daring Fifth Avenue sandwich maker who hasn’t protected her windows. Jab Industries. We install plywood in your store. ” No business opportunity is wasted in New York. Not even to get a few dollars, to protect from looting what little they have left to establishments that have been closed for more than two months in a ghost town.

A city that reopens and at the same time is covered in wood. New York is an iconic imagery factory. This week has been Fifth Avenue with all its stores covered in plywood. Not long ago it was the mass grave dug on Hart Island, the field hospital in Central Park, the moving trucks parked next to a funeral home full of corpses that did not know where to put. Amidst the crowd clamoring these days against police violence in Union Square, the photos of Times Square inhabited only by birds seem like a remote memory. But just a few days separate the two images.

The United States jumped last week from one crisis to another, without closing the first. Fate has wanted the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over George Floyd’s death to overlap. And in the memory of New York, the global epicenter of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 21,000 deaths in a city of 8.4 million, both episodes will be intertwined forever.

“We have gone from the constant sound of ambulance sirens to the constant sound of police sirens. The first is a reminder that there is a network of workers who will catch you if you catch your breath. The second, a reminder that #NoPuedoRespirar “, summarized the Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli, a resident of the Bronx, on Twitter, using the hashtag that has become a slogan of the protests and that reproduces the words that George Floyd spoke while agent Derek Chauvin He pressed his neck to the ground with his knee.

Today is the long-awaited date set for the start of the reopening. All regions of the State have already officially started the de-escalation except New York City, which last week only met five of the seven metrics that the authorities require to reopen. Daily deaths are counted by the dozens, far from the 800 and 900 of the worst days in April.

Up to 400,000 people will be able to return to work today. But the city has gone ahead. The pot let out pressure already. Only a few days ago they were confined to their homes. Now tens of thousands of New Yorkers have taken to the streets to protest racism and police violence. The same day the city begins the reopening, the curfew imposed by the mass demonstrations also expires.

The pandemic and the protests: only time will reveal the result of the interaction of the two forces. “Many wore face masks, thank God, but there was no social distancing,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. “The protesters themselves can end up creating a spike in infections. They have a civic duty. Be responsible, get tested. ”

“Public health emergencies: racism, police violence, Covid 19.” They are written on a banner carried by Dereck, 52, at a rally down Broadway from Union Square. “Violence against black people, that’s the pandemic,” he defends. “The coronavirus kills, but the police also. Covid has disproportionately affected the black population. Why? Because they have jobs more exposed to the virus, because they cannot stay at home, because they have more diseases associated with poverty. So the pandemic has also exposed that structural racism that we are denouncing, ”he explains.

There is no lack of connection points between the two crises. If there is a regrowth, it will surely be in the same communities that now take to the streets to demand that their lives matter as much as the lives of others. Of course, it will hardly be in the wealthier neighborhoods, whose residents escaped from the city when the coronavirus began to hit. Up to 420,000 New York residents left, according to mobile phone data analyzed by The New York Times. One in every 20 inhabitants of the city. In the most exclusive neighborhoods, on the Upper East Side, for example, the population decreased by at least 40%. Social distancing at the stroke of a card.

You can leave any city, but since Joan Didion wrote Goodbye to All That in 1967, New York farewells are a genre of their own. The mourning for leaving a city that is an identity, something that is loved and hated. Property sales in quieter areas of the State have experienced a rebound, while in the city, logically, they have been paralyzed. New York has a long history of falls and resurgences. Many of those who have left will return, as they did after 9/11.

“If you can get it here, you can get it anywhere,” Sinatra sang. But why would anyone want to get it here now? The crises that the city is going through today directly question the pillars on which it stands. New York is incompatible with social distancing. Prices have long driven people out of the city center. The spread of teleworking after the pandemic can contribute to emptying the city of young and well-off professional talent.

Since February, nearly 900,000 jobs have disappeared and thousands of businesses have closed their doors in the city. The fall in tax collection contributes to a budget deficit that is estimated at 9,000 million dollars (about 7,900 million euros) and that will force the municipal authorities to borrow and cut essential services.

Broadway theaters, museums, restaurants, the subway, everything that makes the city so special to tourists and business is among the hardest hit. Half of stores with fewer than 10 employees could close, according to calculations by local authorities. The city is preparing for new routines. Working life will have new rules. “I don’t think the New York we have left will return for a few years. I don’t know if he will return one day, ”said Gregg Bishop, commissioner of the city’s small business agency, in the Times.

Closing New York took just a couple of days. Restarting it will be a much longer task. The city, in accordance with Cuomo’s plan, must remain in phase one for at least two weeks. That means that the restaurants and bars will only have a takeaway offer; and offices, gyms, cinemas, and theaters will be closed. Meanwhile, thousands of New Yorkers will continue to protest on the street against the other pandemic, that of police violence and racism.