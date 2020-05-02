New York —

Can you imagine being born into a male body but feeling identified with the female sex? That is to say, to be born a man but all your essence to be a woman. It is so confusing that 50% of people who experience this consider suicide as an option to avoid abuse and social rejection, and do you know why? Because unfortunately as much as we advance in science and technology we do not do it as human beings.

In the society we live in, there is no compassion for our neighbor, it is difficult for us to understand that in order to get along, we do not need to have the same ideas, nor the same tastes, but rather we need the same respect and love for the other.

I learned this with Diana Fontanez, a very cool, intelligent and super enterprising transgender. I was fortunate to have her on my show “Maria Marin Live” and we had so much fun. We “clicked” from the first moment. Today I have her in my life as a great friend.

This woman since childhood suffered so many rejections and scorn that at 14 she tried to kill herself, but after that episode her wise mother said: “I prefer to lose that little piece of son but win a daughter for life” and that was how Diana drew strength to begin her relapse-filled transition process. But today all those battles have made her a wonderful human being full of love and compassion for others.

On her social networks, millions of people follow her, who adore and admire her for her strength, witnesses, sayings and her funny spark. Watching one of his videos brings joy to anyone’s life.

I propose that we be more compassionate and from now on if you meet someone who is different from you, do not attack, discriminate, criticize or judge them because that person is a human being like you or any member of your family. We cannot lose our humanity because of the differences, remember we do not have to feel the same but we must respect those who feel different.

